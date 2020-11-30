Precision medicines addressing unique diseases are poised to become more accessible

Today, companies are developing new models to lower the costs of manufacturing and bring [precision medicine] drugs to more patients. Among them are companies developing new business models and services, innovative equipment for on-site manufacturing in hospitals, and improved formulation technology.

Orgenesis is among the companies turning to localization to deliver precision medicines to patients… The company’s Cell & Gene Therapy Biotech Platform incorporates the following elements: POCare Therapeutics, a pipeline of licensed cell and gene therapies (CGTs); POCare Technologies, a suite of proprietary and in-licensed technologies; and POCare Network, a collaborative, international ecosystem of research institutes and hospitals. This platform, the company asserts, is about decentralization, enabling precision medicines to be prepared on-site at hospitals.

The platform automates the production of precision medicines by validating “closed box” processes to reduce cleanroom footprints once the product gets to market. [CEO Vered] Caplan works to develop and commercialize drugs that can be licensed for use by hospitals in the Orgenesis network.

“What we do is offer a low-cost supply platform with processing and regulatory solutions that are validated in a harmonized fashion,” she details. “Essentially, we take responsibility for R&D. Our hospitals are partners, and because we’re working in a network, the economic burden isn’t high, and we can supply the therapy at a reasonable cost.”

