regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Podcast: COVID killed anti-GMO activism? Environmentalists split over glyphosate; Predatory journal Pokémon hoax

, | December 2, 2020
screenshot zubat webp webp image × pixels — scaled
According to a hoax study submitted to a predatory journal, this Pokemon character, called a "Zubat," caused a COVID outbreak. Credit: Bulbapedia
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Could the COVID-19 pandemic end anti-GMO activism as we know it? Environmentalists are split over the controversial weedkiller glyphosate; some say it’s a cancer-causing “poison,” while others argue it’s a vital tool for protecting biodiversity. A predatory science journal recently published a study blaming a Pokémon character for an outbreak of SARS-COV-2.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP editor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

As the pandemic proceeds, it appears the anti-GMO movement may be running out of steam. Initial hints of this development surfaced in early November when the organic industry-funded outfit U.S. Right to Know shifted its focus from food safety issues to concerns about the origin of SARS-COV-2, rebranding itself as “an investigative research group focused on promoting transparency for public health.”

USRTK says it is seeking “information about leaks and other mishaps at biosafety labs and the risks of gain-of-function research, which aims to increase the lethality or infectivity of potential pandemic pathogens.” According to microbiologist Alex Berezow, the transition is USRTK’s attempt to remain relevant while keeping their “GMOs are bad narrative” alive.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

roundup monsanto bayer merger

Several high-profile environmental groups have come out against the weedkiller glyphosate, alleging it causes cancer and ought to be banned as a result. As it turns out, this isn’t a consensus position among activists. Some groups, particularly those focused on protecting biodiversity, say the herbicide is relatively safe and incredibly effective against invasive weeds that threaten native plant species.

Without access to glyphosate, say these groups, preservation efforts would require the use of more toxic chemicals and mechanical weeding, which may not be enough to preserve Australia’s precious biodiversity.

The predatory, pay-for-play American Journal of Biomedical Science & Research recently published an article claiming that an infected Zubat—a Pokémon character—caused a COVID-19 outbreak in the fictional Cyllage City. The study was authored by Pokémon’s Nurse Joy and House, MD., and cited Bruce Wayne’s article in the Gotham Forensics Quarterly.

To remove any lingering doubts about the study’s legitimacy, the author, writing under a pseudonym, included the following in the text of the article: “[A] journal publishing this paper does not practice peer review and must therefore be predatory.” What does such a hoax tell us about the problem posed by predatory scientific journals?

Related article:  Ban on aerial glyphosate spraying of coca crops could 'derail' peace efforts, Colombia's president warns

Subscribe to the Science Facts and Fallacies Podcast on iTunes and Spotify.

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the GLP’s managing editor. BIO. Follow him on Twitter @camjenglish

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

Video: Test everyone – Slovakia goes its own way to control COVID

Video: Test everyone – Slovakia goes its own way to control COVID

As Europe sees record coronavirus cases and deaths, Slovakia is testing its entire adult population. WSJ's Drew Hinshaw explains how ...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an ‘Insect Apocalypse’ caused by ‘intensive, industrial’ farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says ‘no’

The media call it the “Insect Apocalypse”. In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

infographics Infographics More...

globalmethanebudget globalcarbonproject cropped x

Infographic: Cows cause climate change? Agriculture scientist says ‘belching bovines’ get too much blame

A recent interview by Caroline Stocks, a UK journalist who writes about food, agriculture and the environment, of air quality ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

organic hillside sweet corn x

Organic v conventional using GMOs: Which is the more sustainable farming?

Many consumers spend more for organic food to avoid genetically modified products in part because they believe that “industrial agriculture” ...
benjamin franklin x

Are most GMO safety studies funded by industry?

The assertion that biotech companies do the research and the government just signs off on it is false ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies for tighter GMO legislation and famously puts out annual "dirty dozen" list of fruits and ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be the prime mover behind the ongoing campaign against agricultural biotechnology at Consumer Reports. He is an ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend