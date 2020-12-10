regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Plant-based meat: Wholesome food, science experiment—or both?

| | December 10, 2020
Credit: Amy Lombard/New York Times
Credit: Amy Lombard/New York Times
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Makers of plant-based meat deal with a constant balancing act between promoting their products as simple, wholesome food and also extolling the amount of science and technology that goes into them. Impossible Foods recently hired a new chief science officer who will spend a lot of time advancing that science while also working to convince more scientists that food is the most interesting and important problem they can work on.

“Firstly, I’m a discovery scientist and curiosity-driven researcher,” says John D. York, who is joining Impossible from his current post as biochemistry chair at Vanderbilt University, with previous experience as an Investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. “The other aspect of my life, since childhood, is that I’ve been a foodie and love the science of food.”

But he knows that neither modernist cuisine simpatico nor a shared love for the perfect Ligurian focaccia is going to attract the 50 or so scientists that Impossible wants to hire to work on projects that will show the plant-based movement isn’t just a bunch of burgers and sausages.

Related article:  Lab-grown meat requires fewer farm inputs than livestock, but more energy. Is it really better for the planet?
Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

“It’s simple,” says Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown. “We are working on the most urgent and important science and engineering project: climate change and a catastrophic collapse of biodiversity. The use of animals in food tech is by far the most destructive technology in human history.”

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

As of 1 December 2020, thirteen vaccines have reached the final stage of testing: where they are being given to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend