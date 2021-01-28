Viewpoint: ‘A big mistake’: How Europe’s pro-organic Farm to Fork initiative will harm consumers and farmers

The targets set as part of the “Farm to Fork” strategy could have disastrous consequences for the [EU’s] economy as a whole.

According to an impact study carried out by the USDA – the American agency dedicated to agriculture [which it should be remembered that it is not neutral in terms of agricultural policy…] – this strategy, if it is adopted by the EU alone, would result in a drop in agricultural production of 7% to 12% …. In addition, in a scenario of global adoption of these standards, the food price situation will deteriorate dramatically, as USDA researchers have found.

The European Union is making a big mistake with its “Farm to Fork” initiative. In addition to failing to ensure the institutions necessary to monitor these measures, such a decision to impose organic and pesticide-free agriculture could lead to a drop in the standard of living of consumers and farmers.

I am of the opinion that the “Farm to Fork” strategy must be seriously rethought or be subject to a long-term moratorium.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in French and has been translated and edited for clarity.

