Viewpoint: ‘A big mistake’: How Europe’s pro-organic Farm to Fork initiative will harm consumers and farmers

| | January 28, 2021
Credit: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The targets set as part of the “Farm to Fork” strategy could have disastrous consequences for the [EU’s] economy as a whole.

According to an impact study carried out by the USDA – the American agency dedicated to agriculture [which it should be remembered that it is not neutral in terms of agricultural policy…] – this strategy, if it is adopted by the EU alone, would result in a drop in agricultural production of 7% to 12% …. In addition, in a scenario of global adoption of these standards, the food price situation will deteriorate dramatically, as USDA researchers have found.

The European Union is making a big mistake with its “Farm to Fork” initiative. In addition to failing to ensure the institutions necessary to monitor these measures, such a decision to impose organic and pesticide-free agriculture could lead to a drop in the standard of living of consumers and farmers.

I am of the opinion that the “Farm to Fork” strategy  must be seriously rethought or be subject to a long-term moratorium.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in French and has been translated and edited for clarity.

Read the original post

