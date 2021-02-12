Viewpoint: In the ‘brave new world’ of AI transhumanism, not everyone will benefit

The transhumanist agenda is a runaway freight train, barely mentioned in the mainstream media, but threatening to run over us all. In related “mad science” offshoot, scientists have succeeded in creating the first biological computer-based hybrids called Xenobots which the New York Times describes as “programmable organisms” that “live for only about a week”.

The corporate PR frontage for these “breakthroughs” is always the same: they will only be used for the highest purposes like getting rid of plastics in the oceans. But still the question remains: who will control or regulate the use of these man-made creatures?

In the brave new world of building machines that can think and evolve on their own because they combine AI programming with biological programming, we have to ask where all this is headed. If machines are being used to evaluate us for job interviews, then why won’t they be eventually used as police officers or judges? (In fact, Singapore is now using robotic dogs to police parks for Covid-related social distancing.)

When considering the use of any new technology, the question should be asked: who does it ultimately serve? And to what extent are ordinary citizens allowed to express their approval or disapproval of the complex technological regimes being created that we all end up involuntarily depending upon?

