regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Viewpoint: Dirty Dozen? It’s time for Environmental Working Group to abandon pesticide scare tactics

| March 16, 2021
Credit: Blue Book
Credit: Blue Book
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Dramatic health benefits combined with low consumption figures underscore the need and importance of multiple efforts and resources to improve the diets of Americans. These statistics also show that creating barriers to consumption – such as inaccurately promoting safety fears – is detrimental and negatively impacts consumers and should be abandoned.

One of the worst offenders of creating and perpetuating inaccurate fears among consumers is the annual release of the so-called “Dirty Dozen” list which disparages the most popular, affordable and accessible fruits and vegetables. Peer reviewed research has found that when low income consumers are exposed to the “Dirty Dozen” list and its messaging, they state they are less likely to purchase any produce – organic or conventional. And, dietitians almost unanimously agree that the “Dirty Dozen” list negatively impacts their efforts to improve diets among clients and consumers.

And, yet the “Dirty Dozen” list is continually released despite its impact on consumers and being discredited by the scientific community and peer reviewed research.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Year after year, we ask the list authors to move away from the list release and toward public health initiatives. They refuse and steadfastly cling to this tactic. Someone should ask them why. 

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: How dangerous COVID mutant strains develop

Infographic: How dangerous COVID mutant strains develop

Sometime in 2019, probably in China, SARS CoV-2 figured out a way to interact with a specific "spike" on the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Vani Hari Food Babe Headshot

Vani Hari (Food Babe): Does inability to understand science of food make one an expert on GMOs and chemicals?

Vanie Deva Hari (a.k.a. The Food Babe) (born 1979) is ...
Untitled

Philip Njemanze: Leading African anti-GMO activist claims Gates Foundation destroying Nigeria

Nigerian anti-GMO activist, physician, and inventor pushes anti-gay and anti-GMO ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend