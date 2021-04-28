Practical travel tips: Why you will need a vaccine passport

Here’s why a vaccine passport could be the key to having a safe, seamless trip the next time you travel.

More than 90 countries have now reopened to U.S. tourists — and some of those countries have already announced plans for travelers who have been fully vaccinated.

In some cases, being able to show proof of vaccination may be your only way in. Last week, for example, Iceland said it would welcome fully vaccinated travelers — yes, even Americans — who can prove they’ve been fully vaccinated. In this case, even paper certificates issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be acceptable when digital documents are not available.

After all, some digital health passports are still in the early stages of development. However, the European Union has indicated that it’s developing a version of vaccine passports for Europe. The Digital Green Certificate will prove that travelers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, received a negative test result or recovered from COVID-19.

As destinations reopen to vaccinated travelers, new technology has made it easier to avoid long quarantines or expensive testing requirements, which means you’ll want to use a vaccine passport to make your travel a little easier.

