glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Going forward, will we need an annual COVID vaccine or will ‘one and done’ be enough?

| | May 17, 2021
Credit: Global News
Credit: Global News
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[New COVID] mutations are popping up in increasingly complicated patterns, spurring a drive by top biologists to devise new ways to track a fire hose of incoming genomic data.

The goal: Quickly detect variants that can lessen the effectiveness of vaccines for a pathogen that’s unlikely to be eradicated any time soon. The SARS-CoV-2 virus could settle down and become a mere nuisance like the common cold. Or much like influenza, it could retain its ability to cause severe disease in some segments of the population, a scenario that could require regular booster shots.

“Does it mean we need to make a new vaccine every year?” said Paul Duprex, who heads the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Vaccine Research. ”We don’t know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For one thing, mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 have efficacy rates above 90%, much higher than the 60% rate for flu shots in a good year. But vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer, along with its partner BioNTech, aren’t taking any chances. Just in case, they’re already starting trials of booster shots aimed at B.1.351.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

What makes SARS-CoV-2’s future so hard to predict is that viral evolution is like a three dimensional chess game. It’s not just the individual mutations that matter, but also the order and combinations in which they occur.

Related article:  ‘Messy trials, manufacturing nightmares, and political and economic rivalry’: Behind the scenes at the AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine blunders

Read the original post

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Do you know where biotech crops are grown in the world? This updated ISAAA infographics show where biotech crops were ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
Send this to a friend