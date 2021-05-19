glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019 Annual Report
2017-2018 Annual Report
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Canada’s plant-based COVID vaccine jumps latest hurdle on way toward approval

Credit: Phillip Morris International
Credit: Phillip Morris International
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Canada’s first homegrown vaccine for COVID-19 is showing promising antibody results in hundreds of participants in a Phase 2 trial and could be ready for a final authorization request this summer, the drugmaker says.

Nathalie Landry, the executive vice-president for scientific and medical affairs for Quebec City-based Medicago, said the vaccine appears to produce 10 times the antibodies as are seen in people who have had COVID-19.

“It’s very good news,” said Landry.

“So, based on these results, let’s say we’re quietly confident that we will be in a position to demonstrate good efficacy of the vaccine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Phase 3 trial for Medicago with 30,000 volunteers is already underway in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, and will expand to Brazil this week.

The Phase 3 trial is the final step before Health Canada can decide whether to approve the vaccine, something Landry hopes can happen this summer.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Canada signed a deal in October to buy 20 million doses of Medicago’s vaccine, with an option for 56 million more. But most Canadians will be vaccinated before Medicago’s shot is approved, leaving its role in Canada unclear.

“We have been discussing that situation with the Canadian government,” said Landry.

Read the original post

Related article:  Viewpoint: Taxpayer-funded Canadian news agency promotes 'fake news' about glyphosate herbicide's health risks
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Do you know where biotech crops are grown in the world? This updated ISAAA infographics show where biotech crops were ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
Send this to a friend