Need a vaccine passport but don’t want a shot? It’s easy to forge one — but here’s why that’s a bad idea

Not everyone wants to get vaccinated. Combine that with a desire to keep up with rising documentation requirements as society opens up, you begin to see the temptations to fake them.
…
Crimes associated with making or using fake vaccination record cards include wrongfully using government seals, the FBI said in [a recent] warning.
That’s because fake cards often use the CDC and Health and Human Services seals seen on the real ones. That’s punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine.
In Northern California, a bar owner was arrested [May 11] on suspicion of selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards.
He was charged with felonies including forgery of a government seal and identity theft of Pfizer, CVS and the CDC, a district attorney’s office said.
For employees required to get vaccinated to work, those that are unvaccinated might stand to lose their jobs.
[In situations] such as an unvaccinated worker being caught using fake documentation to voluntarily reenter the workplace instead of working from home, or an unvaccinated college student caught using a fake to be on campus… it stands to reason that lying could jeopardize a person’s status as an employee or student.