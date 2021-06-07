glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

'Zero input' seaweed burger? This sustainable kelp-based patty requires no fertilizer, land, or fresh water to produce

June 7, 2021
Credit: Akua
With the increasing consumer demand for plant-based meat alternatives, kelp could be an important sustainable solution: a zero-input crop that doesn’t need any freshwater, fertilizers, feed, or arid land to grow. It helps absorb carbon and nitrogen from the oceans’ and contains several nutritional benefits given that it is high on vitamins A, B6, K, as well as zinc, calcium, folate, potassium and iron, fiber and protein. In addition, it has no saturated fats, trans fats, added sugar nor carbohydrates.

Commenting on the launch [of their kelp burger], co-founder and CEO of Akua Courtney Boyd Myers said in statement that she is so thrilled and proud to unveil the world’s first Kelp Burger. “Ocean-farmed kelp is one of the most sustainable foods on the planet, and our goal at Akua is to introduce more people to its deliciousness, as well as its environmental and health benefits.”

Elsewhere, other companies are banking on kelp like American fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen that has committed to bringing its carbon footprint to zero by 2027, has plans to “introduce even more plant-powered salads and soil-friendly ingredients”, with customers soon able to order kelp in its future menus.

Read the original post

