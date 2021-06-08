glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Video: An extra thumb? Here’s a real life demonstration of how it could change how we live

Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on facebook
Share on reddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Sci Tech Daily
Credit: Sci Tech Daily
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A thorough research carried out by the University College London (UCL) in collaboration with Dani Clode Design, wanted to see if our brain can support body augmentation using a robotic finger. That’s where the Third Thumb came in. The Third Thumb is a flexible 3D-printed thumb extension that is controlled wirelessly via two pressure-sensitive sensors attached to the big toes. It was created by the designer Dani Clode and now used by scientists at the UCL to find out how body augmentation is perceived by the human brain.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

[Participants] all managed to master using the thumb very quickly and, most importantly, started to experiment a sense of embodiment, meaning the thumb started to feel like a natural part of their body.

The study revealed that the participants started to change the way they were using their other fingers, even when the robotic thumb wasn’t attached to their hand. After wearing the device for a longer period, the brain started to perceive the other fingers in a different manner and change their natural movements.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on facebook
Share on reddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

The U.S. averaged fewer than 40,000 new cases per day over the past week. That’s a 21% improvement over the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists