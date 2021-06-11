glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country's regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Wait and see: Many parents remain cautious about getting their teens COVID vaccinated

| | June 11, 2021
12-year-old Haley Kim receives the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Credit: Barbara Haddock Taylor
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on [May 12] recommended the use of Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. That paves the way for younger adolescents to begin receiving shots that public health officials say are key to school reopenings and, more importantly, stamping out the pandemic.

[A May 6] survey revealed that less than a third of parents say they would get their child vaccinated as soon as it is authorized for their age group.

About 29% of parents of children under age 18 said they would get their child vaccinated “right away” as soon as the child was eligible, according to Kaiser Family Foundation Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor data.

An additional 32% said they would wait to see how the vaccine is working before getting their child inoculated. The remaining parents said either that their child would be vaccinated only if their school requires it (15%) or definitely wouldn’t be vaccinated (19%), according to KFF.

“There are a lot of moms in the playground who are anti vaxxers,” said [Florida mom Jennifer Ann] Ballester-Palacio, who is fully vaccinated. “They’re smart people and it’s like, ‘What is going on here? Where’s the disconnect?’ They’re like, ‘No, we’re going to wait for more information.’ I just don’t know what they’re waiting for. “

Read the original post

