Wait and see: Many parents remain cautious about getting their teens COVID vaccinated

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on [May 12] recommended the use of Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. That paves the way for younger adolescents to begin receiving shots that public health officials say are key to school reopenings and, more importantly, stamping out the pandemic.

…

[A May 6] survey revealed that less than a third of parents say they would get their child vaccinated as soon as it is authorized for their age group.

About 29% of parents of children under age 18 said they would get their child vaccinated “right away” as soon as the child was eligible, according to Kaiser Family Foundation Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor data.

An additional 32% said they would wait to see how the vaccine is working before getting their child inoculated. The remaining parents said either that their child would be vaccinated only if their school requires it (15%) or definitely wouldn’t be vaccinated (19%), according to KFF.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

“There are a lot of moms in the playground who are anti vaxxers,” said [Florida mom Jennifer Ann] Ballester-Palacio, who is fully vaccinated. “They’re smart people and it’s like, ‘What is going on here? Where’s the disconnect?’ They’re like, ‘No, we’re going to wait for more information.’ I just don’t know what they’re waiting for. “

Read the original post