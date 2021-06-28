glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Why are vaccine passports running into such intense opposition?

| | June 28, 2021
Credit: CBS News
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[A]s gyms, theaters, and airplanes also start making new rules, it’s still unclear exactly how they’ll verify vaccinations or how much of our privacy will be sacrificed in return.

Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the CDC under President Obama, supports the so-called “vaccine passports,” but under certain conditions.

“It should be voluntary. If you don’t want it, you don’t have to have it. It should be accurate, so can’t be falsified easily. And it should be secure, so the data is private and not used unless you want it to be used,” Frieden said.

It may sound simple, but it is a hard sell for the millions who distrust government mandates and big tech intrusions.

“It’s gotten so controversial that the federal government is not pursuing a standard vaccine certificate,” Frieden said.

Governors and lawmakers in 10 Republican-led states have already banned or limited vaccine passports, including Florida.

“We’re not doing any vaccine passports. That’s totally unacceptable,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said earlier this month during a press conference of the signing of SB 2006. The bill bans businesses from requiring customers to show proof they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to get service.

Read the original post

