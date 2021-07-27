Tofu waste used to make less expensive and more ethical cell-based meat

Researchers at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are finding new uses for okara — the pulp leftover from making soy-based foods like soy milk and tofu. It contains high amounts of protein and fibre.

The researchers fermented okara with microorganisms, heat, and water for about a week. They then extracted a yellow liquid from it, which contains plant growth hormones. These hormones could help animal cells to multiply into real animal tissue, enabling them to cultivate meat.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

Most cell-based meat production has had to rely on FBS, which is taken from the blood of unborn baby cows. It’s an extremely expensive process, costing as much as $2,000 per litre. It also presents ethical issues for a meat product aimed at ending animal slaughter, it requires tissue from unborn animals.

But now, the NTU team believes that their alternative can replace FBS—and lower costs as well. According to Professor William Chen, director of NTU’s food science and technology programme, the okara-based cell culture costs just $2 per litre.

“Okara is available in large quantities from the food industry, is edible and safe, and is low cost,” explained Chen, in an interview with the Straits Times.

Read the original post