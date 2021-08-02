Lab-grown meat dilemma: Sustainable alternatives to livestock farming held back by patents, reluctance to share research and lack of government support

[M]any technological, social, and economic hurdles remain before our supermarkets are filled with a variety of cultured cutlets. To surpass these hurdles, organisations including the [Good Food Institute] are pushing for a more public exchange of data, tools and ideas. As it stands, most research in the field is done by private companies which seem keen to protect their intellectual property.

…

For example, all of the nutrients needed for animal cells to grow into chunks of meat are contained in the cell culture medium, but the industry standard foetal bovine serum is expensive, and must be extracted from the foetus of a slaughtered cow. Many startups claim to have developed alternatives, but they remain trade secrets.

Will private companies heed this call for more transparency and build on their claims that they are supportive of more open access research?

