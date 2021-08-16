Vaccine hesitant are impervious even to physician persuasion, survey shows

Personal recommendations from doctors may not help revitalize the United States’ stalling COVID-19 vaccination drive, a new CBS News/YouGov poll released [July 18] found.

Only 10 percent of people who are hesitant about getting a shot say their own doctor’s advice would sway them, compared to 74 percent who would seemingly ignore it. The data point appears to throw a wrinkle into efforts to increase vaccination rates again since personal doctors are sometimes considered more likely to convince holdouts than, say, government and public health officials at this stage.

The CBS poll also revealed that vaccinated people are more concerned about the fast-spreading delta variant than their unvaccinated peers, even though the later group is at higher risk of infection.

