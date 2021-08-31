glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

Analysis: From horse dewormer to darling of the desperate — Here’s how the ivermectin disinformation train got rolling

| | August 31, 2021
Credit: Hollis Johnson/Insider
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Besides being a well-established, widely used medication, ivermectin, because it is no longer under patent, is also cheap. For many who argue ivermectin is an underutilized wonder drug against COVID-19, this is the crux of the matter. The big pharmaceutical companies, they say, do not want this affordable, common generic drug competing with the newer, patented, lucrative drugs that are otherwise used to treat COVID.

“There’s no money to be made off ivermectin,” Dr. Pierre Kory… said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in July.

Interest in ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment emerged after scientists found in 2020 that it was effective at stopping the duplication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in a laboratory setting.

But the lab results kicked off a number of clinical trials to determine if the drug might actually work in people. There were a few promising early results… and some doctors, desperate for any weapon to fight the pandemic, began incorporating it into their treatment of COVID patients. The drug fell out of favor as more regimented studies failed to prove it effective.

“The data is not there,” said Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

Read the original post

