Video: Are pesticides harmful or bad for biodiversity? Challenging 5 widely-held myths

| September 10, 2021
Credit: Jetsandzeppelins/Flickr
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Below, you will find five of the most common myths about pesticides, and the truth about them.

MYTH: Pesticides are unnecessary.

FACT: Farmers contend with 30,000 different weeds, 10,000 insects, and 3,000 diseases. Pesticides help them protect their crops and our food

MYTH: Pesticides are not safe.

FACT: Health Canada regulates organic and conventional pesticides to ensure they are safe for people and the environment. 

MYTH: Pesticides are bad for biodiversity.

FACT: Without pesticides and biotech crops, farmers would need almost 44 per cent more land to grow the same amount of food, threatening valuable wildlife habitats. 

MYTH: Pesticides benefit farmers but not consumers. 

FACT: Pesticides help keep food affordable for Canadians. Without pesticides and biotech crops, an average Canadian family would pay up to $4,500 more for food per year

MYTH: Pesticide residues on food are harmful.

FACT: Tiny amounts of pesticide residues that may be on some foods do not pose a safety risk. A consumer would have to eat 28,000 strawberries every day for a lifetime to have any adverse effects from pesticides.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

