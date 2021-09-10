glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Wide disagreement among religious groups about vaccine mandates

| | September 10, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
'Vaccines Save' projected onto Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro. Credit: Gloria.tv
'Vaccines Save' projected onto Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro. Credit: Gloria.tv
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a standoff between personal freedoms and bodily integrity on one side and the obligation to protect the health and lives of others on the other. Added to that, there has been a heap of misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines.

In recent days, with a handful of organizations from Facebook and Google to the University of Virginia announcing vaccine mandates, religious leaders and organizations have considered their own teachings and values on the question of how to show respect for life. And their conclusions vary widely.

The Vatican’s Pontifical Academy for Life — its body dedicated to promoting church teaching protecting life and to researching bioethics — has said there is a “moral responsibility” to get vaccinated.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Ryan Bomberger is co-founder of the Radiance Foundation, an evangelical group based in Purcellville, Va., that advocates for adoption and other alternatives to abortion. Bomberger said he thinks there are far “too many unknowns” for vaccine mandates.

Related article:  'Covid exposed so much that was broken': How can we remake our post-pandemic food system?

“I feel like when people of my complexion had to show papers,” said Bomberger, who is biracial. “To me, there are too many questions and we’re moving into pseudo-medical apartheid.”

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographics: Biotech crops have benefited more than 65 million people around the world. Here are some of the benefits

Infographics: Biotech crops have benefited more than 65 million people around the world. Here are some of the benefits

Since 1996, the global area planted to biotech crops has consistently increased, with significant expansion recorded in developing countries. In ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up