glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Ghana’s first genetically modified crop – pod borer resistant cowpea — is poised to address widespread protein deficiency challenges

| September 13, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Panos
Credit: Panos
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

A Senior Research Scientist with the Science and Technology Policy Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says Ghana’s first genetically modified crop – the pod borer resistant cowpea (beans), will help the country deal with protein deficiency challenges among the population.

Dr Richard Ampadu-Ameyaw believes the variety will offer the country many benefits when it is eventually approved for the benefit of farmers and consumers.

“In a lot of places, being able to buy fish or meat is a challenge, so more beans will help ensure more proteins for the people,” he observed.

“If it is well managed and well farmed, it could help a lot of people move away from poverty,” he added.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

The pod borer resistant cowpea (PBR cowpea), as it is called, helped farmers cut down pesticide use on their farms by up to 80% during field trials supervised by scientists from SARI.

The resistance results from introducing a gene from a naturally occurring bacteria, Bacillus thuringiensis, to control the pest.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

Related article:  South Africa is the continent’s COVID epicenter. Here is how it is transitioning into recovery mode
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Does glyphosate (aka RoundUp) cause cause cancer? 18 of 19 global regulatory and chemical oversight agencies say 'no' while one presents equivocal data

Infographic: Does glyphosate (aka RoundUp) cause cause cancer? 18 of 19 global regulatory and chemical oversight agencies say ‘no’ while one presents equivocal data

Glyphosate weedkiller, once marketed exclusively under the name RoundUp by its originator Monsanto, is the world's most popular herbicide, used ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up