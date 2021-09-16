glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

GLP Annual Reports

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

Wind-proof corn? New hybrid variety withstands 100 mile per hour winds, helping crops survive unpredictable and extreme weather

| | September 16, 2021
Credit: Pamela Smith/DTN
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Only one corn-breeding line out of about 150 remained standing after a derecho slammed into Beck’s Superior Hybrids nursery, near Marshalltown, Iowa, last summer.

Winds exceeding 100 mph are an extreme test in standability for any experimental corn line, but the fact the variety stood like a tree when thousands of actual trees were blown over during the violent windstorm punched its ticket to further development.

The corn line could help create future hybrids that may withstand high winds without lodging.

“We know that will be a strong line that will be bred heavily,” said Tom Koch, breeding manager for Beck’s.

With an ever-changing climate, breeding crops that are more weather resilient is a priority for seed companies. Koch said combining the attributes of racehorse varieties — known to produce big yields when the weather cooperates — and a workhorse variety that better withstands adverse weather is more important than ever.

“Weather extremes seem to be getting more intense,” Koch explained. “Farmers are going to need a complete or broad defensive package to fit their needs.”

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

