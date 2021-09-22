glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
Viewpoint: ‘There is no legitimate Christian doctrine-backed case for vaccine mandate exemptions’

| | September 22, 2021
Credit: New York Times
Credit: New York Times
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

According to the Civil Rights Act, [vaccine] exemptions are meant to apply to people with “sincerely held religious beliefs,” and on both counts — religious belief and sincerity — the exemption demand fails when it comes to coronavirus vaccine mandates for Christians.

First, there is no actual religious basis for exemptions from vaccine mandates in any established stream of Christianity. Within both Catholicism and all the major Protestant denominations, no creed or Scripture in any way prohibits Christians from getting the vaccine. Even the sect of Christian Scientists, which historically has abstained from medical treatment, has expressed openness to vaccines for the sake of the wider community. The consensus of mainstream Christian leaders — from Pope Francis to Franklin Graham — is that vaccination is consistent with biblical Christian faith.

We need to keep trying to persuade those hesitant to get a vaccine. But we also need to allow employer vaccine mandates to erect a trustworthy shield that protects staff members, patients, customers, students and others. Religious exemptions risk blowing a hole in that shield, jeopardizing everyone.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here. 

