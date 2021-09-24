glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Edible but ugly: Bruised apples and spotty potatoes never make it to supermarket shelves. Tweaking crop genes could feed billions and help address climate change

| | September 24, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Farming has a major food waste problem. Approximately 40 per cent of the food produced globally goes uneaten every year, and much of this wastage occurs even before the food leaves the farm. 

To this end, scientists are deploying a new weapon in the fight against food waste: gene editing. They hope that the technology can help develop next-generation crops that are more resistant to pests and diseases, sustain less damage during transportation and storage, or have a longer shelf life – essentially quasi-imperishable produce. 

Yinong Yang, a plant pathologist at Pennsylvania State University, has successfully engineered the white button mushroom to reduce browning and increase its shelf life. To do so, he knocked out one of the mushroom’s six PPO genes using CRISPR, effectively reducing browning activity by 30 per cent. 

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Elsewhere, researchers have discovered that it is possible to use CRISPR to improve the aesthetic quality of produce. For instance, boosting anthocyanin production in fruits such as tomatoes can give them a vibrant hue, making them more appealing to consumers and reducing waste. 

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

Related article:  Polio almost eradicated. Here's why we can't simply 'declare victory'
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Autoimmune diseases — 76 identified so far — tend to target women over men. Here is a master list

Infographic: Autoimmune diseases — 76 identified so far — tend to target women over men. Here is a master list

There are many autoimmune diseases, and taken together they affect as much as 4.5 percent of the world’s population. This ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up