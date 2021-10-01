glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

‘Hybrids are coming’: Cell-cultured and plant-based meat blends are in development

October 1, 2021
Credit: Chicagoland
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

From soy-based sausages to pea protein burgers, the plant-based category is booming. According to EU data, Europeans’ consumption of plant-based food increased 49% between 2018 and 2020.

At the same time, meat sales — particularly of chicken and poultry — are on the rise. This begs the question: are meat eaters truly satisfied by plant-based options on the market?

Industry experts at the recent Alt Protein Conference by Protein Directory and Cell Agri were unconvinced, making the case for plant-based and cell-cultured hybrid products to satisfy meat eaters’ cravings in the not-so-distant future.

“Hybrid products are coming,” Olivia de Talancé, COO at French cultivated meat start-up Vital Meat, told the event. Vital Meat is developing a cell-based chicken product, with plans to expand into duck, white fish, and pork in the future. 

For David Brandes, co-founder of Belgian cultured fat start-up Peace of Meat (acquired by Israel-based Meat-Tech 3D in 2020) combining plant proteins with cell-based ingredients makes for a ‘perfect match.’

Suggesting that cultured fat is the missing ingredient in current plant-based formulations, Brandes said cell-based fat ‘really drives the full animal-like taste’ and ‘satisfies cravings for meatiness.’ 

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

