‘Prejudiced, anti-science, anti-social stances’: Letter denounces University of Missouri lecture series speech invitation to anti-biotechnology activist-philosopher Vandana Shiva

Vandana Shiva, an Indian activist philosopher who maintains the Green Revolution was a failure and promotes small-scale farming to address the growing global food needs, is speaking at the University of Missouri-Kansas City on October 7 as part of its “Social Justice” series. According to Shiva’s website, she is paid $100,000 plus business class travel reimbursement to advocate on behalf of the poor. A group of almost 50 scientists, scholars and communicators, including a Nobel Prize winner and a former president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, have signed a joint letter addressed to the Chancellor outlining Shiva’s misrepresentations.

Below is the letter, the response from the Chancellor, and a response to the Chancellor from Nobel Laureate Sir Richard Roberts:

Dear Chancellor,

We are scholars of life sciences and social sciences who have published many scholarly papers and articles about agriculture, food and related biotechnologies.

Perhaps you are unaware of Dr. Vandana Shiva’s constant use of anti-scientific rhetoric to support unethical positions. We are very surprised that any science-based and ethically inspired institution would invite her to speak.

Here are some (only some) examples of her prejudicial, anti-science, anti-social stances:

1. Her astonishing tendency to nonsense

See the absurd statement regarding the supposed functioning of the Genetic Use Restriction technology (GURT), from her book Stolen Harvest (p. 82-83):

Molecular biologists are examining the risk of the Terminator function escaping the genome of the crops into which it has been intentionally incorporated, and moving into surrounding open-pollinated crops or wild, related plants in fields nearby. Given Nature’s incredible adaptability and the fact that the technology has never been tested on a large scale, the possibility that the Terminator may spread to surrounding food crops or to the natural environment MUST be taken seriously. The gradual spread of sterility in seeding plants would result in a globalcatastrope that could eventually wipe out higher life forms, including humans, from the planet

Same words in other documents in her websites.

One may need to read these statements twice because they are too bewildering to be understood at first sight. In fact, she claims that sterile seeds — which of course cannot germinate — can spread sterility. A middle school student expressing such views would fail the biology exam.

2. Her stunning ignorance

Most #GMOs are #Bt toxin or #HT herbicide tolerant crops.Toxins are poisons. GMOs=Poison Producing Plants. Poisons have no place in food — Dr. Vandana Shiva (@drvandanashiva) March 3, 2014

Somebody should explain to her that Bt proteins are toxic to some clearly identified classes of insects (plant pests), but not to fish, birds, or mammals. See also the scientific papers quoted in response to her delusional Twitter post, in particular, the “classic” study by Ames et al. which clarifies that plants naturally produce substances to defend themselves from pests and 99.99% of pesticidal substances in food are natural — and harmless to humans.

3. Her proclivity to offend

#MarkLynas saying farmers shd be free to grow #GMOs which can contaminate #organic farms is like saying #rapists shd have freedom to rape — Dr. Vandana Shiva (@drvandanashiva) January 5, 2013

She is comparing farmers, who grow crops which are scientifically and legally recognized as safe, to rapists! It’s a grotesque insult to millions of honest workers who use modern technologies to farm sustainably and efficiently. Understandably, her outrageous abuse raised many angry reactions (see the replies to the same post).

4. Her rejection of technologies which help farmers (mostly women and children) to alleviate the painful, back-breaking labour of hand-weeding

Indian women selectively do weeding by hand, hereby preserving our biodiversity (Photo and caption at p.21)

This is a preposterous statement; any act of weeding is exactly aimed at eliminating detrimental plant “biodiversity” which, in a field, stifles crops.

5. As a final treat, a ridiculous statement

“Fertilizer should never have been allowed in agriculture,” she said in a 2011 speech. “I think it’s time to ban it. It’s a weapon of mass destruction. Its use is like in war, because it came from war.”

Quoted in the New Yorker and in other websites.

Let us ask her if she is going to ban metallurgy, since it has been used to forge cannons…

We are confident that our reasoned remarks will be seen by the addressees of this letter, by their colleagues and students as constructive criticism.

Some of us may be able to attend the event to challenge Dr. Shiva in person. In any case, we would appreciate if you can make our letter available to the participants.

We would greatly value a point-by-point response to the important matters we raise.

Sincerely yours,

Signatories in alphabetical order. Institutional affiliation is for identification purposes only and does not indicate institutional endorsement.

Philipp Aerni — University of Zurich, Switzerland. Director, Center for Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, Geography, Public Policy.

Klaus Ammann — University of Bern, Switzerland. Professor Emeritus, expert in agri-food biotech regulation.

David J. Bertioli — University of Georgia, USA. Georgia Research Alliance Distinguished Investigator and Professor, Institute of Plant Breeding, Genetics and Genomics.

Peter Beyer — Albert-Ludwigs University Freiburg, Germany. Professor (retired). Co-inventor of the Golden Rice. Member of the Golden Rice Humanitarian Board.

Borut Bohanec — University of Ljubljana, Slovenia. Biotechnical Faculty, Plant Biotechnology and Breeding.

Enrico Bucci — Temple University, Philadelphia,USA. Adjunct Professor in Systems Biology, Sbarro Health Research Organization.

Trevor Charles — University of Waterloo, Canada. Professor in the Department of Biology, Director, Waterloo Centre for Microbial Research.

Bruce M. Chassy — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA. Professor Emeritus, expert in agri-food biotech regulation.

Felice Cervone — University of Rome “La Sapienza”, Italy. Full Professor, Dept of Biology and Biotechnologies, M.A.E.(Member of Academia Europaea).

Pellegrino Conte — University of Palermo, Italy. Full Professor, Agricultural Chemistry.

Gilberto Corbellini — Italian National Research Council (CNR), Rome, Italy. Director, Department of Humanities, Social Science and CulturalHeritage.

Terry Daynard — Ontario Agricultural College, University of Guelph, Canada. Former Professor of Crop Science, former Associate Dean of Research and Innovation.

Thomas R. DeGregori — University of Houston, USA. Professor of Economics; Books, articles and field experience in agricultural economic development.

Roberto Defez — Italian National Research Council (CNR), Naples, Italy. Senior Researcher, Microbial Biotechnology laboratory.

Adrian Dubock — Former Global Head M&A, Ventures and Licensing, Syngenta, Switzerland. (Retired) Member & Executive Secretary, Golden Rice Humanitarian Board.

Jon Entine — Genetic Literacy Project, Cincinnati, OH, USA. Executive Director.

Nina Fedoroff — Penn StateUniversity, USA. Emeritus Professor of Biology; former President of the American Association for the Advancement ofScience (AAAS).

Edgardo Filippone — University of Naples “Federico II”, Italy. Full Professor, Department of Agricultural Sciences, Section of Plant Genetics and Biotechnology.

Kevin Folta — University of Florida Department of Horticultural Sciences, USA. Professor and Chairman.

L. Val Giddings, PhD — PrometheusAB, Inc.,USA. Expert in agri-food biotech regulation.

Jonathan Gressel — Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. Professor, Plant & Environmental Sciences.

L. Curtis Hannah — University of Florida, USA. Professor Emeritus, Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology & Horticultural Sciences.

Klaus-Dieter Jany — Wadi International University, Syria. Vice-President for Teaching and Research.

Jonathan D. G. Jones — FRS The Sainsbury Lab, Norwich, UK. Professor and Senior Group Leader.

Drew L. Kershen — University of Oklahoma, USA. Earl Sneed Centennial Professor of Law Emeritus.

Marcel Kuntz — University of Grenoble-Alpes, France. Director of Research at Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS).

Christopher J. Leaver CBE FRS FRSE — University of Oxford, UK. Emeritus Professor of Plant Science.

Alan McHughen — University of California, Riverside, USA. Botany and Plant Sciences, expert in agri-food biotech regulation.

Bruno Mezzetti — Marche Polytechnic University, Italy. Full Professor, Dept Agriculture.

Henry I. Miller, M.Sc., M.D. — Senior Fellow, Pacific Research Institute, San Francisco, USA. Founding director of the FDA’s Office of Biotechnology.

Giovanni Molteni Tagliabue — Como (Italy). Independent researcher in philosophy of life sciences, political science.

Piero Morandini — University of Milan, Italy. Researcher in Plant Physiology, Environmental Science and Policy Department.

Domenico Pignone — National Research Council, Italy. Emeritus Researcher, Plant genetics.

Ingo Potrykus — ETH Zurich, Switzerland. Professor Emeritus, Institute of Plant Sciences, Co-inventor Golden Rice, Chair Golden Rice Humanitarian Board.

Channa Prakash — Tuskegee University, USA. Dean, Arts & Sciences.

Sir Richard John Roberts — Chief Scientific Officer, New England Biolabs, Ipswich,USA. 1993 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine.

Daniele Rosellini — University of Perugia, Italy. Associate Professor of Agricultural Genetics.

Eddo Rugini — Università della Tuscia, Italy. Past Full Professor in Fruit Tree Science and Biotechnology.

Donatello Sandroni — PhD in Ecotoxicology. Science Journalist, Italy.

Angelo Santino — Institute of Sciences of Food Production, National Research Council (CNR), Lecce, Italy. Senior Scientist.

Francesca Sparvoli — National Research Council (CNR), Milan, Italy. Senior Researcher, Institute of Agricultural Biology and Biotechnology.

Teemu Teeri — University of Helsinki, Finland. Professor in Plant Breeding.

Donatella Tramontano — University of Naples “Federico II”, Italy. Full professor of Applied Biology, Dpt of Molecular Medicine and Medical Biotechnology.

Roberto Tuberosa — University of Bologna, Italy. Professor in Biotechnology Applied to Plant Breeding, Department of Agricultural and Food Sciences

Ignazio Verde — Council for Agricultural Research and Economics (CREA), Rome, Italy. Senior scientist on Plant Genetics and scientific advisor.

Richard G.F. Visser — Wageningen University & Research, The Netherlands. Chair & Head Plant Breeding.

Alessandro Vitale — National Research Council (CNR), Milan, Italy. Lead scientist, Institute of Agricultural Biology and Biotechnology.

Robert Wager — Vancouver Island University, Canada. Molecular biology, Biochemistry.

The University of Missouri responded:

Response from one of the signers, Sir Richard John Roberts:

Dear Chancellor Agrawal:

Frankly, I am appalled by your response (attached) to Dr. Giovanni Tagliabue and his colleagues. You seem to consider Vandana Shiva’s views as merely controversial, when she continuously spews lies and falsehoods to support her views. Has the University of Missouri lost faith in the value of the truth?

Controversy implies opposing interpretations of facts, not pitting facts against fabrications. By exposing your students to blatant lies and giving them equal credence with truth you do them a great disservice.

It is not too late to rescind your decision to invite her to speak.

Rich Roberts

Sir Richard J. Roberts Ph.D. F.R.S.

1993 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine

Chief Scientific Officer

New England Biolabs

240 County Road

Ipswich, MA 01938-2723 USA