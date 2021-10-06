Who should get a COVID booster shot now?

Who exactly is eligible to get the booster? If you are eligible, should you rush to get inoculated? What should you consider in your decision-making process?…. To sort through those questions, we spoke with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen.

Dr. Leana Wen: I think it’s important to clarify who is advised to get a booster versus who may get it.

In August, the FDA and CDC already announced that people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should get a third dose of the same vaccine. If you are in this category of people who received an organ transplant, are on chemotherapy for cancer, or have other immunosuppressing conditions, it’s advised that you get a booster dose now.

…

What was decided [recently] is for individuals who already received the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, who are at least six months out from their second dose, and who are either 65 years old and above, or are 50 years old and above and have an underlying medical condition that makes them more likely to have a severe outcome from Covid-19. Those people are advised to get a third Pfizer dose, and should.

