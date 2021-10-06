glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Who should get a COVID booster shot now?

| | October 6, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: CDA
Credit: CDA
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Who exactly is eligible to get the booster? If you are eligible, should you rush to get inoculated? What should you consider in your decision-making process?…. To sort through those questions, we spoke with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen. 

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Dr. Leana Wen: I think it’s important to clarify who is advised to get a booster versus who may get it.

In August, the FDA and CDC already announced that people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should get a third dose of the same vaccine. If you are in this category of people who received an organ transplant, are on chemotherapy for cancer, or have other immunosuppressing conditions, it’s advised that you get a booster dose now.

What was decided [recently] is for individuals who already received the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, who are at least six months out from their second dose, and who are either 65 years old and above, or are 50 years old and above and have an underlying medical condition that makes them more likely to have a severe outcome from Covid-19. Those people are advised to get a third Pfizer dose, and should.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What should pregnant women know about the COVID shot?

Infographic: What should pregnant women know about the COVID shot?

Facing months of conflicting guidance and unanswered questions, it's been hard for pregnant women to decide whether or not to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up