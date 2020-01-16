EPA rejects New York Times’ allegation that agriculture, chemical industries ‘control’ environmental regulation

The Environmental Protection Agency unloaded [Jan. 14] on the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of “extreme bias” for running “an interactive hit list” spotlighting Trump administration officials with past ties to the fossil-fuel and agriculture industries.

“Today, The New York Times continued its march to irrelevance through extreme bias, launching an interactive hit list on the Trump Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA),” said the agency in a statement. “The frame of the piece is intended to negatively portray current EPA officials’ private and public sector careers prior to joining the Administration.”

…

The NYT article focused on 20 “key” Trump administration officials — nine from the EPA, seven from the Interior Department and three from Energy — with “vast power over the protection of American air and water.”

“Under the Trump administration, the people appointed to those positions overwhelmingly used to work in the fossil fuel, chemical and agriculture industries,” said the article, “Who Controls Trump’s Environmental Policy?”

…

In a statement on the “hit piece,” EPA said that 130 political appointees have been hired “of all kinds of experience and seniority.”

