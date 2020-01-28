The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

People with autism more likely to experience headaches and epilepsy

| | January 28, 2020

istock
Image: iStock

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

People with autism have more brain-related health problems, such as headaches and epilepsy, than typical people do, according to a survey of twins. The study is the first to look at associations between autism and physical health problems among twins.

The study found no association between autism and other physical conditions, such as gastrointestinal problems and infectious diseases, however.

“I find it particularly remarkable that our results are so clear in terms of confirming that [autism] but also autistic traits are associated with neurological alterations, and no other somatic issues are equally associated,” says lead investigator Sven Bölte, director of the Center of Neurodevelopmental Disorders at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. The findings also support the idea that autism is a condition of the brain, Bölte says, and not of the immune system or the gut.

Related article:  Video: Neuroscientist Sergiu Pasca on his pioneering efforts to grow brain organoids from stem cells

Understanding associations such as these can help clinicians look out for autistic people’s health problems. That is particularly important when treating people who may have difficulties communicating.

The researchers hope to analyze a larger database, such as the Child and Adolescent Twin Study in Sweden, which has more than 32,000 participants. Ultimately, they say, they hope their work will help scientists identify autism subtypes and pathways that underlie the condition.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend