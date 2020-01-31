The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Starbucks to launch plant-based breakfast sandwich as part of ‘environmentally friendly’ menu

| | January 31, 2020

starbucks food breakfast sandwichko x
Image: CNBC

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Starbucks announced it will become the latest food chain to introduce a plant-based breakfast patty for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.

During an earnings call on [Jan 28], the coffee brand Starbucks’ chief operating officer Rosalind Brewer told participants that the company would introduce additional plant-based options to its menu. Starbucks’ aim is to become more environmentally friendly and declined to comment on who would supply the new plant-based patty, according to Reuters. Other companies such as Denny’s and Dunkin’ Donuts have used Beyond Meat’s plant-based “meat” for their food.

Starbucks has previously released plant-based menu items though these have been discontinued. Items such as vegan cookies, protein bowls and an Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte have made it onto menu boards in the U.S.

Related article:  Dannon Yogurt accused of misleading consumers about its sustainability commitment with 'non-GMO' claim

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend