Starbucks to launch plant-based breakfast sandwich as part of ‘environmentally friendly’ menu

Starbucks announced it will become the latest food chain to introduce a plant-based breakfast patty for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.

During an earnings call on [Jan 28], the coffee brand Starbucks’ chief operating officer Rosalind Brewer told participants that the company would introduce additional plant-based options to its menu. Starbucks’ aim is to become more environmentally friendly and declined to comment on who would supply the new plant-based patty, according to Reuters. Other companies such as Denny’s and Dunkin’ Donuts have used Beyond Meat’s plant-based “meat” for their food.

Starbucks has previously released plant-based menu items though these have been discontinued. Items such as vegan cookies, protein bowls and an Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte have made it onto menu boards in the U.S.

Read the original post