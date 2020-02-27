The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Disney names GMO Impossible Burger its preferred plant-based meat, noting customers ‘have embraced’ vegan options

| | February 27, 2020
disney impossible meatball submarine exlarge
Disney Impossible meatball sub. Credit: CNN
Disney and Impossible Foods, which makes plant-based meat designed to look, taste and cook like the real thing, have struck a deal that makes Impossible the “preferred” plant-based burger of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Disney Cruise Line.

“There’s a level of trust associated with Disney,” Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods, told CNN Business. “If Disney put us on the menu, then people are more likely to try it.”

[In 2019], Disney announced that it was adding hundreds of vegan options across its menus. Now, the company is planning to add Impossible-branded items to the mix — giving park visitors even more choices.

People are increasingly adding plant-based items to their diets to improve their health and reduce their environmental impact. When Disney first announced its plan to add plant-based items to the menu, it noted that customers “have embraced” vegetarian options already available in Disney restaurants.

Disneyland’s Head Chef John State told CNN Business that he was impressed with Impossible’s product, and liked its versatility.
“It certainly has all the components we’re looking for when it comes to flavor [and] texture,” said State. “It’s a big game changer.”

