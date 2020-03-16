Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ordered to stop hawking bogus coronavirus cures

New York attorney general Letitia James has ordered radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to stop claiming that InfoWars’ products can protect against the novel coronavirus. In a statement, the attorney general said that Jones marketed toothpaste, dietary supplements, and creams as being able to prevent or cure the virus. “[Alex Jones’] latest mistruths are incredibly dangerous and pose a serious threat to the public health of New Yorkers and individuals across the nation,” the attorney general said.

In particular, Jones claimed that his Superblue Toothpaste “kills the whole SARS-corona family at point-blank range” despite there currently being no cure or vaccine for the coronavirus, HuffPost previously reported. When viewing the toothpaste’s product page, there is now a notice which says “this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease” and adds that anyone who’s currently taking medication should consult their physician before using it.

…

The action taken against Alex Jones is part of a broader push against companies trying to use COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, to sell their products or boost profits.

Read the original post