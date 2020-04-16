The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Biotech-powered, plant-based seafood poised to cut overfishing, pollution and ‘food fraud’

| | April 16, 2020
dsc
Credit: Wild Type Inc.
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Plant-based seafood specialist Kuleana is targeting seafood and sushi lovers with what it describes as the ‘next generation of raw tuna powered by plants and biotechnology’. FoodNavigator speaks to co-founder and CEO Jacek Prus about developing plant-based seafoods without the ‘environmental and ethical consequences’.

Germany-based Kuleana is a food tech start-up with big ambitions. It wants to help solve some of the most pressing problems in the tuna supply chain. This is a broad-ranging set of concerns ranging from under-supply and pollution, to health and food fraud, according to the company’s founder and chief executive Jacek Prus.

The company knew that texture would be the ‘most difficult’ organoleptic trait to mimic – so this was the ‘first focus’.

Related article:  Biotechnology timeline: Humans have manipulated genes since the 'dawn of civilization'

“We began by exploring multiple avenues from working with partners in extrusion and other texturizing technologies to working on different plant-based formulations. Ultimately, we discovered the power of combining algae and plant proteins using traditional processes in an unconventional way,”​ Prus detailed.

“In another arm of the company we are developing novel biotechnology processes that will be implemented into our products for further texture and flavor enhancement.

Read the original post

It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend