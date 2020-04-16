Biotech-powered, plant-based seafood poised to cut overfishing, pollution and ‘food fraud’

Plant-based seafood specialist Kuleana is targeting seafood and sushi lovers with what it describes as the ‘next generation of raw tuna powered by plants and biotechnology’. FoodNavigator speaks to co-founder and CEO Jacek Prus about developing plant-based seafoods without the ‘environmental and ethical consequences’.

Germany-based Kuleana is a food tech start-up with big ambitions. It wants to help solve some of the most pressing problems in the tuna supply chain. This is a broad-ranging set of concerns ranging from under-supply and pollution, to health and food fraud, according to the company’s founder and chief executive Jacek Prus.

The company knew that texture would be the ‘most difficult’ organoleptic trait to mimic – so this was the ‘first focus’.

“We began by exploring multiple avenues from working with partners in extrusion and other texturizing technologies to working on different plant-based formulations. Ultimately, we discovered the power of combining algae and plant proteins using traditional processes in an unconventional way,”​ Prus detailed.

“In another arm of the company we are developing novel biotechnology processes that will be implemented into our products for further texture and flavor enhancement.

