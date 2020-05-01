The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Coronavirus ‘relapses’ in South Korea blamed on faulty tests detecting ‘dead virus fragments’

south korea test ew a b b e c ecfe a e de fit w
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Scientists said the wave of South Koreans who tested positive for COVID-19 even after they recovered did not have the virus reactivate after going dormant and that they were not reinfected.

South Korea announced in early April that some patients who had recovered from and tested negative for the virus later tested positive, suggesting that the virus could reactivate or that patients could be reinfected. The country has recorded this happening in 263 patients, The Korea Herald reported.

But the country’s infectious-disease experts said on Thursday  [April 30] that the positive test results were likely caused by flaws in the testing process, where the tests picked up remnants of the virus without detecting whether the person was still infected, The Herald reported.

Related article:  'It's a cacophony': Quest for coronavirus treatments undermined by 'disorganized and scattershot' US approach

The Herald described the experts as saying that “dead virus fragments” were lingering in patients’ bodies after they recovered and that the virus did not appear to be active in the patients.

[M]any experts said it was unlikely that the virus would go dormant and then reactivate in people. Instead, they said, it was more likely that patients’ bodies still had some fragments of the virus. This would mean a person could get a positive test but not be ill or able to infect others.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend