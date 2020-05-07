Following restaurant debut, gene-edited, heart-healthy soybean oil now available directly to consumers

Plant-based technology company Calyxt has launched a direct-to-consumer site for its high oleic soybean cooking oil, Calyno, which is claimed to have 20% less saturated fat and lower oil absorption (i.e. less greasy finish) than commodity soybean oil.

Through its direct-to-consumer site​​, consumers can now buy 1-gallon jugs of Calyno high oleic soybean cooking oil. Each order will come with three recipes on how to use the oil in everyday food preparations.

Minnesota-based Calyxt uses advanced gene editing technology developed by the company’s co-founder and chief science officer, Dan Voytas, Ph.D., that allows for precision targeting of existing genes with a plant’s genome allowing scientists to select for desired characteristics and accelerate the breeding process.

“We’re doing what farmers and botanists have been doing for hundreds of years: choosing the best crops and breeding them to make stronger, more sustainable plants. We accelerate that process with leading-edge TALEN® technology to enhance the unique characteristics that naturally exist in each plant, allowing us to develop healthier and more sustainable ingredients,”​ Trina Lundblad, director of corporate communications at Calyxt, told FoodNavigator-USA.

