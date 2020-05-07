Following restaurant debut, gene-edited, heart-healthy soybean oil now available directly to consumers

Plant-based technology company Calyxt has launched a direct-to-consumer site for its high oleic soybean cooking oil, Calyno, which is claimed to have 20% less saturated fat and lower oil absorption (i.e. less greasy finish) than commodity soybean oil.
Through its direct-to-consumer site, consumers can now buy 1-gallon jugs of Calyno high oleic soybean cooking oil. Each order will come with three recipes on how to use the oil in everyday food preparations.
…
Minnesota-based Calyxt uses advanced gene editing technology developed by the company’s co-founder and chief science officer, Dan Voytas, Ph.D., that allows for precision targeting of existing genes with a plant’s genome allowing scientists to select for desired characteristics and accelerate the breeding process.
“We’re doing what farmers and botanists have been doing for hundreds of years: choosing the best crops and breeding them to make stronger, more sustainable plants. We accelerate that process with leading-edge TALEN® technology to enhance the unique characteristics that naturally exist in each plant, allowing us to develop healthier and more sustainable ingredients,” Trina Lundblad, director of corporate communications at Calyxt, told FoodNavigator-USA.