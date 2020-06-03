regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country's regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
Nestlé ‘Incredible’ plant-based burger violates Impossible Foods’ patent, EU court rules

Credit: Nestle
Nestlé SA must stop branding its plant-based burger “Incredible” after a European court ruled the language infringed on Impossible Foods Inc.’s trademarks and could confuse consumers.

The order by the District Court of The Hague in the Netherlands means Nestlé has to change the name of its Garden Gourmet Incredible Burger throughout the European Union. Nestlé said it would rebrand the product as Sensational across Europe, while also appealing the decision.

The ruling is a setback for the world’s biggest packaged-foods maker, which has sought growth in the burgeoning market for plant-based products at a time when many other packaged foods have struggled as consumers reach for cheaper alternatives or higher-end fresh food.

