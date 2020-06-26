Is speed more important than safety? Operation Warp Speed triggers public fears that regulators are cutting coronavirus vaccine corners

“I’m a bit concerned to see there’s a fair amount of skepticism in the American public about whether or not they would take [a coronavirus] vaccine,” [NIH director] Dr. Francis Collins told CNN in an interview. “We won’t get past Covid-19 unless we have a substantial majority of our public ultimately rendered immune.”
Some vaccine experts are concerned that President Trump’s chosen moniker for the vaccine development campaign — “Operation Warp Speed” — isn’t helping. They fear that name could leave the impression that speed is more important than safety.
“I want to assure everybody who’s heard the [words] ‘warp speed’ and worried that that means we’re cutting corners on safety, that we absolutely will not do this,” Collins said.
But in some US communities, anti-vaccine sentiment runs so high that last year, more than 1,200 people contracted measles, a disease that’s preventable with a vaccine.
…
Collins said the Phase 3 trials will reveal whether one or two injections will be necessary.