Animal-free ice cream maker Perfect Day eyes launch of lab-made milk and mozzarella cheese

As many investments, new products and R&D have been slowed down in recent months, Perfect Day is continuing to grow at breakneck speed. The fact that the new investment, which makes up about 44% of the company’s total lifetime funding, comes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic shows that Perfect Day’s product offering remains attractive to investors. It offers a sustainable dairy [protein] that’s ready to go to market, both under its own brand name and through partnerships with other manufacturers.

The company has not said what it would launch next, though it teased possibilities with a collection of images sent to the media in 2019. These options included milk, shredded and natural mozzarella cheese, cream cheese and spreadable cheddar cheese. But [Ryan Pandya, co-founder and CEO] told Food Dive in January the company’s more immediate focus was partnering with food companies to use its protein as an ingredient rather than market its own products under the Perfect Day label.

With consumers valuing sustainability, food manufacturers may be more interested in making products with Perfect Day. And consumers will be more interested in seeking out these products, both under Perfect Day’s own brand or from other manufacturers who use Perfect Day’s protein.

