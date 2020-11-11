From Mike Adams to Alex Jones to Joe Mercola, here are the most notorious COVID hucksters

[H]ere is my growing list of COVID-19 snake oil promoters.

You may not know more of Alex Jones than his name alone, in which case you should count yourself lucky. Alex Jones is the man behind the InfoWars website, videos and in particular, online store… Jones has been posting paranoid rants for years, and despite being banned from most social media platforms, has used the COVID pandemic as an opportunity for him to drive more sales to his online store. In particular, colloidal silver and other silver-containing products were touted as effective anti-COVID products.

…

Mike Adams is no stranger to this blog. He promotes a variety of conspiracy theories offering something to everyone on both the far-right and the far-left, and his vast collection of websites was recently cited by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue as possibly the “largest coordinated disinformation network in the world” outside of Russia.

Joe Mercola is an osteopath and huckster who sells a wide variety of products and is also a strong verbal and financial supporter of the anti-vaccine movement. He is noted to currently claim that dozens of vitamins, supplements and other products on his blog can prevent or treat COVID-19 infections.

