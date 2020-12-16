regulation tracker featured image x

We assume life originated as a freak occurrence in a disordered, primordial soup of chemicals. Is this model wrong?

| | December 16, 2020
Credit: Henning Dalhoff/Science Photo Library
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

What is becoming increasingly clear is that interacting collectives of “dumb” particles can evolve into specialized structures with fine-tuned relationships to their environment even in circumstances where there is no self-copying entity in the system to enable natural selection. This dissipative adaptation is a broadly applicable physical mechanism based on the simple idea that energy both helps collections of particles to change their state of assembly, and is processed differently by a system depending on its current state of assembly.

The combination of these two facts leads to a feedback loop, whereby a set of building blocks can perform an exploration of possible combinations guided by how well each combination absorbs energy.

What emerges is a vivid picture of the cell as a self-organizing machine capable of adaptive emergence that may reflect complex “learned” responses to recent environmental patterns of energy input.

Understanding how fine-tuned adaptive relationships between system and environment can arise without natural selection potentially restructures science’s vision of the ingredients needed for life to come together. Initially uncoordinated molecules can form a society of sorts that already looks like it is making accurate predictions about its surrounding world or optimizing access to sources of energy. This system, then, has a richer toolbox to work with than the naive “random soup” often imagined as primordial conditions.

Read the original post

