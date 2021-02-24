Did closing schools cost lives?

Killing people? Because of several months of Zoom school? How could that be?

Well, there is a well-documented association between educational attainment and life expectancy. By young adulthood, according to one study, Americans with a college degree can look forward to a decade more of life compared to people who don’t have a high school diploma.

It can take years to recover from just a few months of lost learning, and some never do. Already, NPR has reported college enrollment plummeted this past fall.

Taking these well-established patterns into account, [pediatrician Dimitri] Christakis’ paper calculates that we are very likely losing more years of life by keeping schools closed, than we would have lost to COVID-19 if we had kept schools open.

