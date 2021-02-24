regulation tracker featured image x

Did closing schools cost lives?

| | February 24, 2021
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Killing people? Because of several months of Zoom school? How could that be? 

Well, there is a well-documented association between educational attainment and life expectancy. By young adulthood, according to one study, Americans with a college degree can look forward to a decade more of life compared to people who don’t have a high school diploma.

It can take years to recover from just a few months of lost learning, and some never do. Already, NPR has reported college enrollment plummeted this past fall.

Taking these well-established patterns into account, [pediatrician Dimitri] Christakis’ paper calculates that we are very likely losing more years of life by keeping schools closed, than we would have lost to COVID-19 if we had kept schools open. 

Read the original post

Related article:  Why are COVID cases declining dramatically in India?
