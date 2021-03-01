Viewpoint: New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof again echoes scientifically dubious fears about falling sperm counts and ‘endocrine disrupting’ chemicals

The New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof has shown an admirable commitment over the years towards highlighting under-reported stories. He fights for the underdog, often in the developing world. That’s all the more reason why his recent column, “What are sperm telling us?”, was so disappointing.

The article, one of the most read stories on the paper’s website for more than a week, focuses on a four-year old study that has been seized on to promote a theory about why sperm counts are falling and egg quality shows signs of decline. It’s an important issue. Kristof sub-heads his column with what he believes is the smoking gun: “Endocrine-disrupting chemicals may be the problem.”

As an epidemiologist who has spent my entire career studying chemicals and their effects on human health, that’s a problematic theory, at best. Kristof’s commentary, and in fact the research that he selectively cities, tell only part of a complex story about the impact of exposure to environmental chemicals. Rather than conveying the grays of science, he ends up promoting the most sensational, almost black and white, and least probable explanations of a serious environmental and health issue.

How do Kristof’s experts portray the science?

At issue is a 2017 meta-analysis of studies examining sperm counts in different countries. The study, spearheaded by Shanna Swan, an environmental scientist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, reported that from 1973 to 2011 the sperm count of men in Western countries had fallen by 59 percent. In contrast, no significant decline was seen in other parts of the world (however fewer studies were available from these regions). The results of this high-quality analysis confirmed earlier, but less reliable, reports of falling sperm counts. In addition, the results showed that the trend is continuing.

Kristof wrote a remarkably similar column about the meta-analysis, “Are Your Sperm in Trouble,” when it first came out. The selective evidence he chose to feature painted a distorted picture of the science, as I pointed out in a column in Forbes: