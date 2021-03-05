regulation tracker featured image x

Viewpoint: Regenerative agriculture—a marketing ‘buzzword’ for sustainable practices many farmers have used for decades

| | March 5, 2021
Credit: Civil Eats
Canadian farmers [have been using sustainable farming practices] long before “regenerative” became a buzzword; indeed, long before wealthy people were willing to buy enough expensive food to make an organic industry grow.

The practice of eliminating tillage (or “no tillage” as it’s known) began with Ontario and Prairie farmers 50 years ago. Thanks to non-toxic weed killers like glyphosate, it’s now the norm on millions of Canadian farm acres. That avoids the soil-harming, worm-killing, fossil fuel consumption that happens when soil is worked repeatedly with tractors, plows and cultivators to control crop-destroying weeds, as of course must happen many times each summer on virtually every organic farm.

Unlike the farmers …. who “mine” their soils for crop nutrients, responsible farmers add soil nutrients in proportion to the amounts removed at each harvest as food. It’s called sustainability.

Read the original post

