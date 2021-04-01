glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

3 science communication tips from a pro: Geneticist Kevin Folta explains how to build trust with GMO skeptics

| | April 1, 2021
Credit: Gizem Vural
Credit: Gizem Vural
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Kevin Folta, professor at the University of Florida, has dedicated much of his professional life to not only pushing the envelope on what’s possible scientifically, but also helping dispel myths related to the field

The best way to reach your audience or neighbors? Figure out what they care about. Here’s a few tips to get your conversation off on the right foot:

  1. Avoid inundating people with facts and figures. Talk about why you care about science. Make it personal and broaden your motivation…
  2. Cater your conversation to the person you’re talking to. If you’re talking to another scientist, feel free to get into the details and the processes. However, when you’re talking with the general public or someone with little to no scientific background, meet them where they’re at…
  3. Ask questions and show empathy. Folta took this lesson from learning about hostage negotiations — use tactical empathy, especially when dealing with a hostile person. “How can you use effective listening? How can you demonstrate you’re listening? Display that you’re open and understand where they’re coming from as if you’re in their shoes,” he says.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

ADVERTISEMENT

While you might not agree with every point others make, it’s important to understand their backgrounds and why they think they way they do. Employing these three tactics gets you off to the right start when it comes to communicating.

Read the original post

Related article:  Europe’s ‘most cherished’ grape varieties threatened by deadly diseases. CRISPR can help save them
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

More than 2.8 million people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Vani Hari Food Babe Headshot

Vani Hari (Food Babe): Does inability to understand science of food make one an expert on GMOs and chemicals?

Vanie Deva Hari (a.k.a. The Food Babe) (born 1979) is ...
Untitled

Philip Njemanze: Leading African anti-GMO activist claims Gates Foundation destroying Nigeria

Nigerian anti-GMO activist, physician, and inventor pushes anti-gay and anti-GMO ...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend