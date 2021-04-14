Why have 31 states introduced bills barring trans girls and women from playing girls’ and women’s school sports, despite having few cases where it’s an issue? CNN’s Michael Smerconish speaks to Veronica Ivy, a transgender athlete and two-time masters track cycling world champion.
Video: 31 states now considering legislation limiting trans athlete rights — Transgender pro cyclist and professor weighs in on sports inclusion
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
