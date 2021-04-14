glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

Video: 31 states now considering legislation limiting trans athlete rights — Transgender pro cyclist and professor weighs in on sports inclusion

, | | April 14, 2021
Credit: Dr. Veronica Ivy
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Why have 31 states introduced bills barring trans girls and women from playing girls’ and women’s school sports, despite having few cases where it’s an issue? CNN’s Michael Smerconish speaks to Veronica Ivy, a transgender athlete and two-time masters track cycling world champion.

Credit: CNN

Watch the video here

