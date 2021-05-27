Bayer says it will reconsider “the future of glyphosate-based products in the U.S. residential market” after a federal judge rejected its $2 billion settlement proposal to resolve pending and future cancer lawsuits

Bayer said on [May 26] it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer.

The company committed $9.6 billion in June to settle around 125,000 existing claims and lawsuits by Roundup users who were already alleging the product caused their non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has resolved all but 30,000 of those claims.

However, because Roundup remains on the market and because there is a 10-year to 15-year lag between exposure and the onset of symptoms, Bayer also faces years of future litigation from people who use glyphosate on their lawns and farms.

Bayer said Chhabria’s order “closes the door” on using a class action to settle those future claims.

Instead, it outlined a new proposal.

Bayer said it “will immediately engage with partners to discuss the future of glyphosate-based products in the U.S. residential market.”

The company said it will continue to supply glyphosate products for agricultural users.

The company also said it will seek approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to include a link on Roundup labels to inform consumers of studies about the product.

