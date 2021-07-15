glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

How Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and anti-vaxxers misrepresent the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to scare people about COVID shot ‘dangers’

| July 15, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: WMBF
Credit: WMBF
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
Convincing a parent that vaccines won’t harm their children can be a near-possible task these days. As pediatric infectious disease specialist Paul Offit told me during a recent interview, no amount of scientific evidence is likely to sway someone who has read horror stories about other children reacting badly to a shot.

Anti-vaccine groups amplify the problem by abusing the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a database jointly maintained by the CDC and FDA. The system serves an important purpose: helping the two public health agencies detect “unusual or unexpected patterns of adverse event reporting that might indicate a possible safety problem with a vaccine.”

The difficulty arises because individuals, both physicians and patients, voluntarily report adverse vaccine reactions to VAERS, and these cases are not verified before they go online. The VAERS website itself warns that the system is “not designed to determine if a vaccine caused a health problem,” but this is of no consequences to vaccine skeptics, who readily use the aggregated data to sow doubts about the safety of FDA-approved shots. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr’s. anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense (CHD), for example, has turned VAERS abuse into an art form:

The blog post in that screenshot included a one-sentence disclaimer in its second paragraph: “Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.” But this was just CHD hedging its bets while at the same time arguing that COVID shots are dangerous and probably unnecessary for most people. But the joke’s on them because VAERS ultimately helps confirm just how safe vaccines are in the US.

A badly misused tool

Despite its undeniable usefulness as an early-warning system, VAERS is unsuitable for the role vaccine skeptics have forced it to play. The authors of a 2015 review article outlined a few of the system’s most important limitations:

  • Common, mild adverse events are likely to be under-reported, while “intense media attention and increased public awareness,” say during a pandemic, are likely to stimulate “elevated reporting.”
  • VAERS reports vary in quality and completeness, and many “lack valid medical diagnoses.” Moreover, so many reports come in each year that conducting “detailed follow-up on all reports to obtain missing and incomplete information and correct inconsistencies and errors” is impractical.
  • VAERS reports often increase following the introduction of a new vaccine. These can be “misinterpreted as actual increases in the incidence of adverse events and vaccine-related risk.”
  • Crucially, “VAERS data do not include an unvaccinated comparison group,” which makes it impossible to compare adverse event rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. This is a big deal because anti-vaccine groups will often cite VAERS data as if they are gospel but discount the results of vaccine clinical trials, which actually compare outcomes in experimental and control groups when appropriate.
Related article:  Viewpoint: Is Bill Gates the point man for 'taking over' the world's food supply in service of Big Agriculture?

There are methods that can help mitigate these data gaps, for example, comparing rates of the same adverse event involving different vaccines. But researchers actually have to perform these statistical analyses. And even once they do, it “does not definitively demonstrate a true increased incidence of an adverse event, a causal association, or a safety problem,” the review authors explained. Additional studies based on better data sources are needed to establish a causal link between the shot and the adverse outcome. Suffice it to say, CHD and other activist groups generally don’t perform this kind of follow-up work.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Fighting fire with fire

In contrast to activist groups, scientists often perform the follow-up research VAERS was designed to support. When they do, they usually end up refuting whatever association anti-vaccine groups have tried to establish.

In 2015, for instance, vaccine skeptics used VAERS data to allege that the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine killed 100 people. When the FDA and CDC investigated the VAERS reports—supplemented by medical records, autopsy reports, and death certificates—the two agencies found “no concerning pattern” that implicated the shot as the cause of death.

The irony in all this is that VAERS actually underscores just how safe FDA-approved vaccines are. And when used as intended, the system helps regulators update vaccine labels, restrict who should get certain shots, and, rarely, modify a vaccine or remove it from the market. In other words, VAERS mitigates the risk of vaccine injury. As the authors of a September 2020 article noted:

The excellent safety profile of FDA-approved vaccines underlines both the high-quality vaccine approval process which relies on high-quality, large-scale [randomized controlled trials] to identify any potential safety issues prior to vaccine approval, and the robustness of VAERS and similar post-marketing vaccine safety surveillance programs.

The rare safety issue leading to the single identified vaccine withdrawal was swiftly identified by the existing post-market surveillance program. The safety profile of FDA approve vaccines compares favorably to that of FDA approved drugs.

Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Follow him on Twitter @camjenglish

A version of this article was originally posted at the American Council on Science and Health and has been reposted here with permission. The ACSH can be found on Twitter @ACSHorg

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Gene transfer mystery — How 'antifreeze' genes jumped from one species to another without sex

Infographic: Gene transfer mystery — How ‘antifreeze’ genes jumped from one species to another without sex

It isn’t surprising... that herrings and smelts, two groups of fish that commonly roam the northernmost reaches of the Atlantic ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
a bee covered in pollen x

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up