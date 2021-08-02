glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
OCD relief: A genetic-based therapy for obsessive-compulsive disorder could be within reach

Credit: Jeffrey Hamilton/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[OCD], which affects 1–2% of the population, commonly runs in families, and genes are known to play a large role in determining who develops the disease. “…Evidence from family-based studies supports a genetic contribution to the disorder,” the team wrote. But while strongly acting mutations have been hypothesized to exist in OCD, statistically reliable evidence has been difficult to obtain.

[A new] analysis identified a strong correlation between OCD and rare mutations, particularly in a gene called SLITRK5 that had been previously linked to OCD in candidate-gene studies. “SLITRK5 is a member of the SLITRK gene family, which influences excitatory and inhibitory synapse formation,” the authors wrote. Interestingly, they continued, “Slitrk5-knockout mice have been described as having increased ‘OCD-like’ behaviors, including elevated anxiety and excessive grooming.”

[Author David] Goldstein expects that the new data on SLITRK5 will encourage pharmaceutical companies and translational researchers to develop drugs that target this gene. 

Read the original post

Related article:  A pill to replace exercise? It may not be as farfetched as it sounds
