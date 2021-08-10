glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
Video: Anti-biotechnology activism is blocking our only way to save the Cavendish, the world's most popular banana

Credit: Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Narrator: Ninety-nine percent of bananas exported to developed countries are just one group called the Cavendish. And the Cavendish is vulnerable to Tropical Race 4, or Panama disease, a fungus that’s now ravaging banana farms across the globe.

[Researcher James Dale]: We found the solution in the line of Cavendish which appears to be completely resistant to TR4. The thing we haven’t done yet is a taste test. And that’s because they’re GM. They look, smell, feel exactly the same as every other, but we’ve only changed one gene.

Narrator: But no one would buy his miracle banana because it was genetically modified.

Narrator: In the EU, most member countries have either partly or fully banned GMOs. In the US, they’re allowed but feared. One argument against GMOs is that these modified plants would quickly spread their genes and kill out biodiversity. But with bananas, that’s not a problem.

James: The genes don’t move because they are sterile. You can grow a GM banana next to a non GM banana for 50 years and the gene will not move from under the other. Incredibly frustrating. There’s a solution, but it’s a scientific solution, but not a political solution.

Read the original post

Related article:  These kinds of personality types are most likely to embrace conspiracy theories
