How epigenetics is poised to revolutionize food, farming and animal agriculture

Epigenetics studies the chemical compounds and proteins that can attach to DNA and direct the actions to turn a specific gene “on” or “off” – expressing or silencing a gene.

Think of a symphony orchestra. Epigenetics would be the conductor, who with just a gesture of the baton, conveys the message to quiet the strings while turning up the horns. The symphony as a whole remains intact, but the sound changes entirely.

…

Aquaculture: Research is exploring methods of using epigenetics to confer heat tolerance to coral reefs, as well as improving feed and selecting traits for adaptation to pathogens, disease and impacts of climate change. The idea is to tailor the fish to its aquaculture environments, and so maximize commercial production in a safe, effective and sustainable way.

Animal health: Livestock nutrition is an emerging area for epigenetic research, examining ways to help animals increase their nutrient uptake or better process feeds.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

In addition to these research areas, applications from human health – in precision nutrition and personalized medications, monitoring of disease, and therapeutic treatments (epidrugs) – will almost certainly be modeled for other plant and animal species.

This is why epigenetics advances deserve more attention, from researchers, investors and consumers alike.

Read the original post